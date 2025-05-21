No tolerance for terror: India

New Delhi: India’s zero tolerance against the menace of terrorism needs to be forcefully conveyed to the international community by members of the all-party delegations who have been deputed to various countries to brief them about Operation Sindoor.

This was conveyed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to three of the seven all-party delegation members, who are going to represent India’s stand on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. The purpose of the meeting was to brief members on issues which they are supposed to discuss with leaders as well as diplomats of various nations.

This meeting was attended by leaders as well as members of the delegation. The three delegations are headed by DMK’s Kanimozhi, JDU’s Sanjay Jha and Shrikant Shinde of Shiv Sena. The Foreign Secretary said that there will be no tolerance for terror that hides under nuclear blackmail and no distinction would be made between the terrorists, their leaders and the government that sponsors them.