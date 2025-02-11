"No Vehicle zone" comes into force in Prayagraj ahead of Magh Purnima tomorrow

Mahakumbhnagar: Aligning with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressing a ‘Surakshit Mahakumbh," the Prayagraj police notified no vehicle zone that covers the entire Prayagraj city.

Accordingly, all private and public vehicles arriving in Prayagraj after 4:00 AM on February 11 will be directed to designated parking areas along their routes. This initiative aims to prevent traffic congestion and enable pilgrims to reach the bathing ghats easily on foot.

Additionally, beginning at 5:00 PM on February 11, the ‘no vehicle zone’ will expand to encompass the entire city of Prayagraj. Only emergency services will be exempt from this regulation.

This traffic plan will remain in effect until the conclusion of the Magh Purnima Snan on February 12, ensuring the safe departure of pilgrims from the fairgrounds.

The same regulations will apply to the vehicles of devotees observing Kalpavas. The administration urges all Kalpavasis to adhere to the guidelines and utilize only authorized parking facilities.

Authorities appealed to visitors to follow traffic regulations and cooperate with officials to ensure a smooth and orderly bathing festival at the Mahakumbh.

Earlier, late Monday night, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a special review meeting via video conferencing with senior government officials, police officers, and district administration officials from multiple districts, including Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Kanpur, Sultanpur, Amethi, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mirzapur, Jaunpur, Chitrakoot, Banda, Pratapgarh, Bhadohi, Rae Bareli, Gorakhpur, Mahoba, and Lucknow. During the meeting, the Chief Minister assessed the ongoing preparations for Mahakumbh and issued several important guidelines to ensure the smooth execution of the event.