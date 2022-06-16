Nomination process for Presidential election begins

New Delhi: The process to file nominations for the presidential election began on Wednesday with the Election Commission issuing a notification calling upon the electors to fill the vacancy.

The election is scheduled to be held on July 18. The nomination process began on a day when various opposition parties are meeting in Delhi to decide on a presidential candidate.

The nominations can be filed till June 29 and the scrutiny of the papers will take place on June 30. July 2 has been decided as the last date of withdrawing from the electoral battle. The counting will be held here on July 21. The term of incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24.