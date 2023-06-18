Normalcy restored in Uttarakhand's Purola town

  • Menu
Normalcy has been restored in Purola town in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district which witnessed tension after two people from minority community were allegedly caught "kidnapping" a minor girl, police said on Sunday.

Uttarkashi: Normalcy has been restored in Purola town in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district which witnessed tension after two people from minority community were allegedly caught "kidnapping" a minor girl, police said on Sunday.

Section 144 of CrPC was lifted from the town on Saturday evening.

Both the accused are in jail. Some right wing organisations had linked the matter with "Love Jihad".

In the wake of resentment in the area, those who were temporarily doing business for the past few years have vacated their shops and shifted to other places.

Around eight shops of the minority community, which were closed since the incident took place on May 26, were opened on Saturday morning amid police security, while shutters of few shops are still down.

