Live
- YS Jagan consoles Kin of YSRCP leader Uppala Ram Prasad
- Induct your dad into the exciting world of Highballs
- Father's Day 2023 - Dadpreneur Share Modern Approach to Fatherhood
- Electric truck maker Nikola to lay off 270 employees
- Microsoft no longer making new Xbox One games
- JEE Advance Results- Telugu Students bag 6 out of 10 top ranks
- Normalcy restored in Uttarakhand's Purola town
- Scorching heatwave continues in Bihar; death toll mounts to over 40
- Ship carying 120 people catches fire off Philippines
- Nikhil continues his silence on ‘Spy’
Normalcy restored in Uttarakhand's Purola town
Normalcy has been restored in Purola town in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district which witnessed tension after two people from minority community were allegedly caught "kidnapping" a minor girl, police said on Sunday.
Uttarkashi: Normalcy has been restored in Purola town in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district which witnessed tension after two people from minority community were allegedly caught "kidnapping" a minor girl, police said on Sunday.
Section 144 of CrPC was lifted from the town on Saturday evening.
Both the accused are in jail. Some right wing organisations had linked the matter with "Love Jihad".
In the wake of resentment in the area, those who were temporarily doing business for the past few years have vacated their shops and shifted to other places.
Around eight shops of the minority community, which were closed since the incident took place on May 26, were opened on Saturday morning amid police security, while shutters of few shops are still down.