Live
- Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's call is final for us, says Kapu Sankshema Sangam
- ‘Mogali Rekulu’ actor RK Sagar comes with intense cop thriller ‘THE 100’
- Importance of healthy sleep for students
- Congress will win at Chevella Parliament, says Jagdishwar Goud
- Young officers should play role of engine of govt: CM Yogi Adityanath
- Indian Government Bans Over 18 OTT Platforms for Vulgar Content: Full List
- Kubera: Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dhanush's New Movie Shoot Begins in Bangkok
- 9 in 10 Indian recruiters plan new or replacement hiring in next 6 months
- TN Deepika distributes CMRF cheques to eligible in Hindupur
- Virtual revolution: How education will transformed by 2030
Just In
Northeast witnessed rapid development during PM Modi's tenure: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the entire northeast, a region which earlier lacked development, has drawn immense attention and bagged projects in just 10 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule.
Guwahati: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the entire northeast, a region which earlier lacked development, has drawn immense attention and bagged projects in just 10 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule.
Speaking at a Viksit Bhart campus dialogue at IIT Guwahati, the finance minister underlined how in almost every aspect, this region of the county was greatly benefitted due to Prime Minister Modi's governance model.
She said, "In last 10 years, PM Modi has visited the northeast 65 times which means in every two months, the Prime Minister was here. The Union Ministers visited the northeast at least 850 times during this period."
The Union Finance minister drew a sharp contrast between the development works done under PM Modi's regime and earlier governments.
Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Before 2014, 10,000 kilometres national highway was constructed in the northeast since independence, whereas in the last 10 years, more than 6,000 kilometres national highways was built. Until 2014, the northeast used to have only seven airports. Currently the northeast has 17 airports with four having international flight services."
She also mentioned that Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim were connected by air services for the first time with the rest of the country under PM Modi's government.
"The northeast has seen many firsts during the last 10 years and it has also given the hope that the region will play a crucial role in making India a developed nation in 2047," she said.