Northern Railway, Vigilance Awareness Week, and Meet/Debate. Northern Railway Organizes Vigilance Meet, Debate on 'Shared Responsibility

Northern Railway Press Release

New Delhi

29.10.2025

Vigilance Awareness Week: Northern Railway Organizes Vigilance Meet and Debate Competition

On the third day of Vigilance Awareness Week, a Vigilance Meet was organized by the Vigilance Department at Northern Railway Headquarter. All Vigilance Officers & Inspectors attended the Vigilance Meet held in the Conference Hall to deliberate on the theme “Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility”.

During the Meet, Vigilance Inspectors presented case studies, shared their field experiences, and discussed various challenges faced during vigilance investigations. Additionally, a Debate Competition was organized by the NR Vigilance Department today (29.10.2025), which saw active participation from both Gazetted and Non-Gazetted officials.

