Live
- YouTube Introduces Option to Disable AI Upscaling for Low-Resolution Videos
- Nvidia Hits Historic $5 Trillion Valuation, Driven by Soaring Demand for AI Technology
- Optimo Capital Raises ₹150 Crore ($17.5 M) Series-A To Redefine Property-Backed Lending in India
- G Gaiter Launched for the First Time in Hyderabad Introducing Advanced Robotic Gait Rehabilitation at HCAH
- Hurricane Melissa: Jamaica Reports Widespread Damage as Category 2 Storm Batters Cuba
- Kotak811 launches 3 in 1 super account: Save, Spend, Borrow & Earn – All in One
- SBI Life’s ‘Thanks-A-Dot’ sets a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS®, making breast health a living room conversation across communities
- Oral Traditions Reflect the Cultural History of Tulunadu: Dr. Tukaram Poojary
- Gujarat’s dental college wins award for 2nd consecutive year, patients praise its awareness drives
- Not a single industry has moved out of the state, says Karnataka govt
Northern Railway, Vigilance Awareness Week, and Meet/Debate. Northern Railway Organizes Vigilance Meet, Debate on 'Shared Responsibility
Northern Railway's Vigilance Department held a Meet & Debate for Vigilance Awareness Week on the theme 'Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility'
Northern Railway Press Release
New Delhi
29.10.2025
Vigilance Awareness Week: Northern Railway Organizes Vigilance Meet and Debate Competition
On the third day of Vigilance Awareness Week, a Vigilance Meet was organized by the Vigilance Department at Northern Railway Headquarter. All Vigilance Officers & Inspectors attended the Vigilance Meet held in the Conference Hall to deliberate on the theme “Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility”.
During the Meet, Vigilance Inspectors presented case studies, shared their field experiences, and discussed various challenges faced during vigilance investigations. Additionally, a Debate Competition was organized by the NR Vigilance Department today (29.10.2025), which saw active participation from both Gazetted and Non-Gazetted officials.
-------
(Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay)
Chief Public Relations Officer
For favour of publication/relay please
Copy to:-
The Editor/Chief Reporter/Railway Reporter/ Chief of Bureau