Not afraid of Arvind Kejriwal’s bid to tarnish image: Delhi CM Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday hit out at ex-Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly circulating a “doctored” video of her interview, saying such personal attacks to tarnish her image can’t prevent her from serving the citizens.

“I am Delhi’s daughter and, with the blessing of Maa Durga, not afraid of anyone. I want to declare that no power can stop me from serving the people 24X7, 365 days,” said CM Gupta, advising Kejriwal not to waste time on watching reels and videos featuring her.

“My suggestion to Kejriwal is to do something constructive. He will do good by focussing on the miseries of flood-hit people in Punjab and taking steps to help them,” said the CM, in a strong message over the AAP leader’s alleged attempt to “demean her and belittle” the Delhi government’s achievements in the first seven months.

The Delhi CM’s outburst against the AAP's National Convenor came at an event for the foundation stone laying for a new multi-storey Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus depot at Hari Nagar in West Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, CM Gupta also hit out at the previous government-led by Kejriwal for ignoring the DTC’s financial woes and pushing the public transport utility into a loss of about Rs 65,000 crore – which is as much as Delhi’s Annual Budget.

Earlier, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva trained his guns on Kejriwal for allegedly posting on social media an edited part of CM’s TV interview with the aim of kicking up a political controversy.

The Delhi BJP President claimed that Kejriwal has posted a “doctored” video of a TV interview, which allegedly shows CM Gupta as claiming that “the BJP is doing what Congress did for 60/70 years”.

Sachdeva said that on seeing the full video of the interview it is clear that CM Gupta had actually said that it's surprising that when for 60/70 years Congress and others were winning every election, they had no problems, but now, when the BJP is winning, the Opposition has raised the allegation of rigging.

Sachdeva said it is shameful that Kejriwal, himself a former CM, is indulging in the promotion of a manipulated video to malign CM Gupta’s image and gain political mileage.

The BJP leader said that Kejriwal's problem is that the performance of the seven-month-old Rekha Gupta government has outshone his 10-year governance and he is desperate to run down the CM and the BJP government in Delhi.