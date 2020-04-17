Not feasible to bring back Keralites stuck in UAE, Centre tells HC

Kochi: The Centre on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that it will not be feasible at present to bring back Kerala diaspora holed up in the UAE. The Dubai branch of Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) last week sought the court's help to evacuate thousands of people held up in Dubai, as they are unable to return home due to the nationwide lockdown and suspension of international flights.

The court had posted the case for April 17 and asked the Centre to file a status report. The Centre said it would be unable to make any exemption for one state and has by now asked all Indian Embassies to ensure that Indian citizens in their respective host countries should be taken care of. The state government informed the court that they have made all arrangements to take care of all the diaspora once they return.

Incidentally, the Supreme Court had on Monday turned down numerous petitions that demande evacuation of Indians from the Middle East.