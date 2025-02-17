Not merely a religious event, but a centre of spiritual energy: Dharmendra Pradhan

Mahakumbh Nagar: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took a sacred bath at Triveni Sangam here on Sunday and said that the occasion is a symbol of the vibrancy of Sanatan civilisation, culture and eternal traditions.

Expressing that he felt fortunate to receive blessings by bathing in the "divine waters of Mother Ganga, Mother Yamuna, and Mother Saraswati," Pradhan emphasised that Mahakumbh is not just a religious event but the largest confluence of spiritual energy and unity in India. He further remarked that this event serves as a centre of faith for devotees and presents an opportunity to showcase Indian culture and philosophy on the world stage.

According to him, every moment of Mahakumbh reflects the grandeur of Sanatan traditions, inspiring future generations. Minister Pradhan described the significance of this event as world-class, highlighting that it is not only religious but also a platform for strengthening social and cultural unity.

Several Ministers from the Uttar Pradesh government were present on this occasion. State Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Khadi and Village Industries, Silk Industry, Handloom, and Textiles, Rakesh Sachan; Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay; and Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh also took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. The Ministers honoured Ganga through prayers for the welfare of the nation and its people. Minister Rakesh Sachan stated that the Maha Kumbh event symbolises the integrity and strength of Indian culture. He referred to it as the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, where an uninterrupted stream of faith and devotion flows. Minister Yogendra Upadhyay mentioned that this event is not merely an opportunity for bathing, but also a medium to absorb the fundamental elements of Sanatan culture. He noted that it conveys the message of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family) to everyone. Minister Dayashankar Singh added that Maha Kumbh 2025 holds special significance not only for devotees in India but for people across the globe.