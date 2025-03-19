Not right to carry on with wrong traditions: ASP

Sambhal: The Uttar Pradesh (UP) administration has refused permission for the annual ‘Neja Mela’ in Sambhal, calling it a “wrong tradition,” citing concerns over its historical context and objections from sections of society.

Speaking on the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Shrish Chandra said that continuing the fair in the name of Syed Salar Masud Ghazi was not appropriate.

“This is a wrong tradition, and it is not right to carry on with such traditions. People have been informed that following such practices does not lead to development,” he stated.

The ‘Neja Mela’ is held annually in memory of Syed Salar Masud Ghazi, but the police have made it clear that they will not allow events commemorating figures linked to invasions and destruction.

ASP Chandra explained that while the fair had been organised in previous years, objections were raised against it this time.

“Masud Ghazi was the nephew of Mahmud Ghaznavi, the commander who came to the country with the intent to loot and kill. Honouring him is not right, and therefore, permission has not been granted,” he said.

He further assured that law and order were under control and authorities were closely monitoring social media for any misinformation or attempts to disrupt peace.

“Strict action will be taken against anyone trying to disturb harmony,” he added.

People have pointed out that Ghazi Salar was involved in the looting of the Somnath Temple and the destruction of several other temples.

Organising an event in his memory, the officer said, was not appropriate. “It is not right to commemorate a robber and murderer. This decision has been made keeping law and order in mind,”he said.