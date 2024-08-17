Not right to troll Modi like this: Congress takes dig at Dhankhar

The Congress on Friday took a swipe at Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar over his remarks that a person holding a constitutional position was giving wings to a “narrative aimed at destroying our economy”, saying “it is not right to troll PM Narendra Modi like this”.



Dhankhar’s remarks were apparently aimed at Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who on Sunday said the integrity of market regulator SEBI has been “gravely compromised” by the allegations against its chairperson and asked whether the Supreme Court would look into this matter suo-motu once again.

The Congress has been attacking the government over the Hindenburg Research’s allegations against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch. In a post in Hindi, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, “Mr Dhankhar, It is not right to troll PM Modi like this. I understand your pain -- Terrible unemployment, back-breaking inflation, declining income, helpless farmers, tax burden, increasing poverty, the gap of economic inequality, Tughlaq decrees instead of policy-making.”

How can one remain silent after seeing all this, she said, taking a swipe at Dhankhar, who is also the Rajya Sabha chairman. Addressing the first batch of Joint Masters/LL.M degree in IP Law and Management at National Law University, Delhi, on Friday, the vice president, without naming anyone, said, “Last week, I got extremely worried when a person holding a constitutional position beseeched the Supreme Court to suo motu invoke jurisdiction to give wings to a narrative aimed at destroying our economy.”