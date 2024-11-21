NR launches Digital Life Certificate Campaign 3.0

New Delhi: Northern Railways has initiated Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 3.0 to promote the use of technology among pensioners for hassle-free and paperless submission of life certificates. As part of the campaign, special camps are being organized across various locations, including the railway stations, Headquarters office, divisional offices and rail workshops throughout November 2024.

The campaign aims to raise awareness among pensioners about the convenience of generating Digital Life Certificates through digital platforms. In line with the campaign's objectives, banners and posters have been installed at prominent locations, offering step-by-step instructions on generating DLCs.

Camps are being conducted at key railway hubs to ensure maximum outreach. Pensioners visiting these camps receive hands-on support from staff and volunteers, helping them transition to the digital process. This initiative is expected to reduce the time and effort involved in submitting life certificates, enabling pensioners to complete the process with ease and convenience.

The campaign has garnered positive responses, with pensioners expressing appreciation for the assistance provided. Camps will continue to operate until the end of November 2024, ensuring all pensioners have the opportunity to "go digital."