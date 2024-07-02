NTA announces NEET retest results: Toppers tally down to 61

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the retest of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) late on Sunday night. The re-examination was conducted for 1,563 students, who were earlier given grace marks as compensation due to lost time during their examination on May 5.

As many as 813 of 1,563 appeared in the re-examination at seven centres in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, and Meghalaya. None of the 813 candidates who retook the test on June 23 scored full marks, bringing down the tally of toppers from 67 to 61, officials said. The students, who skipped the retest, will now be awarded their old original score without the grace marks.

Among 813 candidates, six from Haryana earlier scored full 720 out of 720 marks. In the re-examination, none of them got full marks, said a government official. In a notification, the NTA said: “It is now informed that revised Score Cards of all Candidates of NEET(UG) 2024 (including 1563 Candidates who appeared in the Re-Test on 23 June 2024), are being hosted on the website (https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/). Candidates can log in to the website and view/download/print their respective revised Score Cards.”

