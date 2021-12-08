Number of Omicron suspects mounts to 37 in Delhi, 28 test positive for Covid

New Delhi: A total of 37 Omicron variant suspects have been admitted to Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital in the capital city so far.

However, of the total, 28 persons have tested positive for Covid-19.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on Tuesday that all passengers coming from Omicron affected regions are being tested at the airport. "So far, 37 people have been admitted to LNJP, out of which 28 have tested Corona positive", said Jain.

He informed that all the 28 samples have been sent for the genome sequencing. Of the lot, Seventeen reports are out of which only one tested positive for Omicron variant, rest are only Covid positive but Omicron negative, informed minister Jain.

On the Covid situation in Delhi, he said that 50 to 60 cases are being reported daily. However, the positivity rate continues to be around 0.1 per cent. "If the positivity rate rises to 0.5 per cent, we will implement the graded response programme in the city," he added.

Jain also made an appeal to the Centre to accept the protesting RDA doctors' demand to run the health services smoothly amid Omicron scare in the city.

He said, "We are fully prepared to fight the third Covid surge if it comes. No scarcity of beds, oxygen and medicine will be felt, but I will appeal to all the people to wear mask which is only the biggest tool we have to fight the pandemic. We can prevent the third Covid wave by following the Covid appropriate behaviour, he added.