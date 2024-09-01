Nurse Allegedly Molested By Patient In West Bengal Hospital, Suspect Arrested

In a troubling incident at a government hospital in Birbhum district, West Bengal, a male patient was arrested for allegedly molesting a nurse on duty. The event occurred on Saturday when the nurse was administering treatment to the man, who had been admitted with a high fever.

According to the nurse's statement to the police, the patient inappropriately touched her and used offensive language while she was providing care. The hospital staff promptly alerted law enforcement, resulting in the suspect's immediate arrest.

The accused, identified as Abbas Uddin from Chotochak village, had arrived at the health center around 8:30 PM. Dr. Masidul Hasan, who was on duty, reported that the patient began misbehaving upon arrival. The situation escalated when the nurse attempted to administer intravenous fluids as prescribed.

The incident has reignited concerns about healthcare worker safety. The nurse expressed her apprehension, stating, "We feel unsafe working here due to the lack of proper security." Dr. Hasan indicated that if appropriate action is not taken, the staff may consider work stoppage.

This case follows a recent tragedy at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital, where a trainee doctor was raped and murdered. The earlier incident, now under CBI investigation, had already raised questions about hospital security measures.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into this latest occurrence, with a formal complaint filed at Ilambazar Police Station. The healthcare community awaits decisive action to ensure a safe working environment for medical professionals.