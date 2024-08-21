  • Menu
Nursing student found dead
New Delhi: In a suspected case of suicide, a 22-year-old nursing student was found dead with a cannula in her hand at her PG accommodation in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Tuesday. On Sunday, a PCR call was received that a woman was lying unconscious in her room.

A police team reached the spot and found the room locked from inside, a police officer said. The door was broken open in front of police and the woman was found lying on her bed with a cannula in her hand and two IV drips hanging from the ceiling fan, the officer said. The woman, a native of Madhya Pradesh, shared the room with two others who had gone home for Raksha Bandhan. A crime team inspected the spot and the body was shifted to the LBS Hospital mortuary, police said. Her family members were informed and the body would be handed over to them after post-mortem examination on Tuesday, they said.

