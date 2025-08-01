  • Menu
O Panneerselvam snaps ties with NDA

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam-led AIADMK Cadres Rights Retrieval Committee on Thursday walked out of the BJP-led NDA coalition, a year after joining the bloc.

Incidentally, the deposed AIADMK leader twice met DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin in the day. He later told reporters he was not insulted in NDA. Panruti S Ramachandran, a veteran leader and advisor to the Committee announced the decision to leave NDA.

Speaking to reporters, Ramachandran, flanked by Panneerselvam and panel leaders said: "Hereafter, the Committee will not be a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)."

