Odisha: BJD appoints Chandra Sekhar Sahu as chairman of manifesto committee

Bhubaneswar: In a significant development, the President of Biju Janata Dal and Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik has appointed Berhampur MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu as the party’s state vice president and chairman of the manifesto committee.

“Naveen Patnaik, President Biju Janata Dal has been pleased to appoint Shri Chandra Sekhar Sahu, Member of Parliament Lok Sabha, Berhampur as State Vice-President of Biju Janata Dal and Chairman of BJD Manifesto Committee with immediate effect,” reads a press note released by BJD General Secretary, Manas Ranjan Mangaraj on Wednesday.

The decision came within hours after senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhrugu Baxipatra tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the party on Wednesday. He was an aspiring candidate from the BJP for the Berhampur Lok Sabha seat.

Earlier, BJP had nominated Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy for the Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency replacing Bhrugu who had contested from the constituency in 2019 on a BJP ticket. Panigrahy, a former BJD heavyweight in Ganjam district and the sitting MLA from the Gopalpur joined BJP in February this year.

Bhrugu was reportedly unhappy with the BJP for denying him a ticket from Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency.

“With a heavy heart, I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As a member for 23 years, I have put my best efforts for the growth of the Party in the state. I have executed every single responsibility that I was assigned, with utter sincerity and diligence. I am grateful to the Party for using my services to strengthen its organisational and political base in the state. However, lately, I have realised that the Party does not require me or my contribution anymore,” wrote Bhrugu in his resignation letter to BJP state chief Manmohan Samal.

Sources claimed that Bhrugu may join Biju Janata Dal and get a ticket to contest from the Berhampur Parliamentary constituency.