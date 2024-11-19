Odisha BJP leader Samir Dey passes away

Bhubaneswar: Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former minister Samir Dey passed away at a private hospital in Cuttack on Monday. The 67-year-old veteran leader was undergoing treatment at the private hospital in Cuttack for the last couple of days. He was suffering from pneumonia, kidney ailments and high blood pressure-related issues.

Dey was elected to Odisha Assembly thrice from Cuttack city constituency in 1995, 2000 and 2004 on a BJP ticket. An advocate by profession, Dey also served as the Minister of Urban Development, Public Grievances & Pension Administration and Higher Education from 2000 to 2009 during the BJD-BJP alliance government in the State.

The senior BJP leader was closely associated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and various other organisations.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik and other senior leaders across party lines have condoled the death of the senior BJP leader.

“I am deeply saddened and shocked to hear about the demise of veteran politician and former minister Samir Dey,” the Chief Minister said. Majhi, in his message, said Dey was a popular mass leader and a strong organiser. He also said Dey as the Minister of Higher Education and Urban Development has contributed significantly to the development of the State. He further said Dey played a significant role in the strengthening the BJP in Cuttack and Odisha. The Chief Minister had met Dey at the private hospital during his recent visit to Cuttack for the inauguration of Bali Jatra.

Expressing condolences over the death of Dey, ex-CM Patnaik said: “I am saddened to learn about the demise of noted politician and former minister Samir Dey. He will be remembered for his prolonged work towards the service and development of people. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.”