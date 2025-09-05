Odisha CM, Guv pay homage to Dr. Radhakrishnan on Teachers’ Day

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati on Friday paid tributes to former President of India late Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on the occasion of his birth anniversary, which is celebrated across the country as Teachers’ Day.

“On the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, I pay respectful tributes to the great philosopher, teacher & statesman. His life and ideals continue to guide us as we celebrate #TeachersDay,” wrote Kambhampati on his X handle on Friday.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasised the significance of the 'Guru-Shishya' tradition in Indian culture.

He also extended greetings to the teachers and their families on this occasion.

Taking to his X account, Majhi on Friday wrote, “The 'Guru-Shishya' tradition has been enriching our Indian civilisation and culture for thousands of years. Teachers, in a holistic sense, are the architects of the nation's future, that is, the new generation. On this auspicious occasion of sacred Guru Divas, heartfelt greetings and congratulations to the teachers along with their families and the student community embodied as their children.”

Similarly, the Odisha School and Education Department Minister Nityananda Gond on Friday extended his heartfelt greetings to teachers across the state and underlined their vital role in shaping society and the nation.

“Teachers’ Day is dedicated to our gurus, who have always been the guiding light of our civilisation. From ancient times, the Indian 'Guru-Shishya parampara' has been the foundation of knowledge and values. Teachers not only shape individuals but also play a key role in the progress of society and the development of the nation. They deserve our utmost respect and honour,” Gond said in his message.

The minister added that teachers’ guidance is essential to carry forward education in today’s rapidly changing times. He urged all sections of society to acknowledge the invaluable contribution of teachers in nation-building.

Meanwhile, as part of Teachers’ Day observance, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted a special workshop for teachers, focussing on innovative teaching methodologies and capacity-building.

The workshop aimed at equipping educators with modern skills to strengthen classroom learning and prepare students for future challenges.



