Odisha CM Majhi's Grand Move to Lok Seva Bhavan: Fostering Odia Culture
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has begun his tenure at the CMO in Lok Seva Bhavan, emphasizing the promotion of Odia culture. Majhi has pledged to ensure government work is conducted in Odia, restructure cultural institutions, and establish various centers to enhance Odia heritage and language.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi marked a significant step by starting his term at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in Lok Seva Bhavan, following a renovation period. Majhi, ceremoniously entering his new office, emphasized the state's cultural identity in his inaugural speech.
Majhi asserted that henceforth, all official activities would prioritize the Odia language, proposing potential amendments to the Odisha Official Language Act. Additionally, he outlined plans to restructure the Odisha Sahitya Akademi, Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi, Lalit Kala Akademi, and foster the Odissi Research Centre's research efforts.
The establishment of the Odisha Language Bhawan, Odia Asmita Bhawan, and Sanskruti Bhawan across districts aims to invigorate the state's cultural footprint. Special focus will also be placed on appointing Odia teachers and developing heritage sites, with public suggestions greatly valued.