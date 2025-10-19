Odisha declares 2-day Diwali holiday

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government declared two-day holiday for Diwali this year, according to a notification issued on Saturday. The government had earlier declared October 21 as the Diwali holiday. In the fresh notification, it has also declared October 20 as a holiday for Diwali.

‘’This year, State government employees will get a two-day holiday for Diwali. However, they have to work on October 25, which is a fourth Saturday,’’ Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari said. He said employees in Nuapada will not get a holiday on October 20, as that is the last date for filing of nomination papers for the November 11 by-poll. Pujari said October 20 was declared a holiday based on the recommendations made by the Puri Jagannath Temple’s Mukti Mandap Pandit Mahasabha, which stated that key rituals, including ‘Paya Shradha’, will begin that afternoon.