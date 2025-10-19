  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Odisha declares 2-day Diwali holiday

Highlights

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government declared two-day holiday for Diwali this year, according to a notification issued on Saturday. The government had...

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government declared two-day holiday for Diwali this year, according to a notification issued on Saturday. The government had earlier declared October 21 as the Diwali holiday. In the fresh notification, it has also declared October 20 as a holiday for Diwali.

‘’This year, State government employees will get a two-day holiday for Diwali. However, they have to work on October 25, which is a fourth Saturday,’’ Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari said. He said employees in Nuapada will not get a holiday on October 20, as that is the last date for filing of nomination papers for the November 11 by-poll. Pujari said October 20 was declared a holiday based on the recommendations made by the Puri Jagannath Temple’s Mukti Mandap Pandit Mahasabha, which stated that key rituals, including ‘Paya Shradha’, will begin that afternoon.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick