Odisha Fire Personnel Rescue Child Trapped Between Two Rocks In River

Boudh (Odisha): A five-year-old child who got trapped in a gap between two rocks was rescued by State Fire Service personnel in Boudh district on Wednesday.

The child's leg had got stuck in the crevices in the river, due to which he was unable to come out.



The fire team which initially reached the spot faced difficulties due to the heavy flow of water, according to Hariom Bhoi, Additional Tehsildar, Harabhanga.

"The minor boy's leg was stuck between two rocks, the fire services team and a medical team reached on the spot and after three hours of toil succeeded in getting him out of the water," Bhoi told reporters here.



The rescued child was later taken to Purunakatak community health centre for first aid and checkup.