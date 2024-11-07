Odisha forests overcrowded with elephants, says PCCF

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s forests are overcrowded with elephants, which is a major reason for rising human-animal conflicts and wild jumbo deaths in the State. According to a study by the Bangalore-based Indian Institute of Science (IISc), a maximum of 1,700 elephants can reside in different forests of Odisha sustainably. However, nearly 2,100 elephants are there in the State, which is 400 more than the capacity, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Wildlife, Susanta Nanda said.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Nanda said, “There is a scarcity of food, habitation, water and other essential needs for around 400 elephants in the forests. As a result, they move to habitations to meet these needs, which is why human-elephant conflict is also increasing in Odisha.”

“Besides, the calves and young elephants have become vulnerable to various diseases due to a lack of proper food and water,” he added. Nanda also said out of the total elephant deaths in Odisha, “almost 60 per cent were calves and young elephants, which died from diseases.”

The PCCF said, “No elephant death due to poaching or poisoning has been reported this year. However, electrocution and train accidents remain a major concern.” Wildlife authorities are planning to relocate some elephants to Similipal Tiger Reserve area, he added.

The elephants are primarily located in forests spread across western and central Odisha. When asked about their absence in the southern jungles, Nanda explained, “The forests in south Odisha are not suitable for elephants. That’s why they are not moving towards there.”

Nanda’s remarks came two days after the Forest Minister ordered an inquiry into the unnatural death of wild elephants over the last seven months. According to the latest elephant census conducted this year, “A total of 2,098 elephants, including 313 adult tuskers, 13 adult makhna, 748 adult females, 148 sub-adult males, 282 sub-adult females, 209 juveniles and 385 calves were found in 48 forest divisions across 28 districts of Odisha. There were no elephants in 13 divisions.”

Official data revealed that 634 elephants died in Odisha between 2017-18 and 2024-25 (till November 4) due to various causes, including 22 poaching incidents, one poisoning, 91 deliberate electrocutions, 32 accidental electrocutions, 28 train accidents, five road accidents and 103 other accidental reasons.