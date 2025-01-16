Live
Odisha forms panel to develop curriculum under NEP
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government constituted a 16-member committee on Thursday under the chairmanship of Prof Nityananda Pradhan to develop State curriculum framework in alignment with the National curriculum framework. Prof Pradhan is a retired principal of Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Bhopal.
School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said, “We are going to implement NEP 2020, which is a big achievement. It will lay emphasis on digital education. We are working on how to prevent dropouts.”
The State government on Wednesday had issued a notification for the implementation of the NEP 2020 in all schools in Odisha. The State government had in November last year announced the implementation of the NEP in all State-run universities and affiliated colleges from the current academic year.