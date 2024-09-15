Two new Vande Bharat trains start rolling in Odisha

  • Menu
Two new Vande Bharat Express trains started their journey from Brahmapur and Rourkela in Odisha on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off six such trains in Jharkhand.

Bhubaneswar: Two new Vande Bharat Express trains started their journey from Brahmapur and Rourkela in Odisha on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off six such trains in Jharkhand. The two trains flagged off from Odisha are Rourkela-Howrah and Brahmapur-Tatanagar.

Odisha Governor Raghubar Das and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi were present at Rourkela and Brahmapur railway stations when the Prime Minister flagged off the six Vande Bharat Express trains.

Majhi boarded the Vande Bharat Express at Brahmapur to travel to State capital Bhubaneswar. He said the new Vande Bharat train will connect Odisha’s silk city Brahmapur to India’s steel city Tatanagar. Brahmapur-Tata Vande Bharat Express via Kendujhargarh on its inaugural run left Brahmapur at 11 am. However, the regular service of the train will commence from Tatanagar on September 18 and from Brahmapur on September 19.

