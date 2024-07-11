Odisha govt approves 26 projects worth ₹5.9K cr

Bhubaneswar : The Odisha government on Wednesday approved 26 investment projects worth Rs 5,992.92 crore, which are expected to create employment for more than 19,000 persons, an official statement said. The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), led by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, has approved a series of projects across diverse sectors including steel, chemicals, renewable energy, textiles, manufacturing, packaging, food processing, IT, infrastructure and tourism, it said.

These projects will be implemented in 14 districts including Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Jharsuguda, Boudh, Koraput, Balasore, Cuttack, Bhadrak and Puri.

According to the statement, the State government has approved the proposal of GM Iron and Steel Company Limited to establish a 0.23 million tonne per annum (MTPA) integrated steel plant along with downstream and upstream facilities and 45 MW captive power plant in Mayurbhanj district with an investment of Rs 745 crore.

The proposal of Shyamshakti Metals Private Limited to establish a structural and pipe manufacturing unit in Rengali, Sambalpur, with an investment of Rs 650 crore also got the approval of the government.

Similarly, Shree Ganesh Metaliks Limited has proposed to expand its integrated steel plant in Sundargarh with a projected cost of Rs 604.99 crore, which was also approved by the SLSWCA.

Among other steel projects, the government has approved the proposal of Bhaskar Steel and Ferro Alloy Pvt Limited (Rs 530 crore), Times Steel And Power Private Limited (Rs 432.50 crore), Aryan Ispat and Power Private Limited (Rs 323 crore) and SSAB Energy and Minerals Limited (Rs 212 crore).

In the chemical sector, the government has approved the investment projects of Eternis Fine Chemicals Limited (Rs 300 crore), Odisha Chemtech Private Limited (Rs 149.45 crore) and Indian Explosives Private Limited (Rs 54.60 crore).

In the renewable energy sector, Envirocare Infrasolution Private Limited has promised to set up 100 MW ground-mounted solar photovoltaic captive power plant in Boudh, with an investment of Rs 351.00 crore while Solisys Solar Private Limited will invest Rs 59.50 crore to establish a manufacturing facility for solar modules in Khurda.