Odisha govt extends social security scheme for elderly

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Monday extended its social security scheme for the elderly, widows and other vulnerable sections adding more than 4 lakh beneficiaries.



Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned the 'Madhu Babu Pension Yojana' benefits for additional 4.13 applicants. The decision was based on the feedback received from the people during the CMO's outreach programme.

The reach of the scheme has been enhanced from 28.61 lakh beneficiaries to 32.75 lakh beneficiaries. The newly sanctioned recipients will get their first pension amount on August 15 in the presence of elected representatives.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries including the elderly, widows, persons with disabilities, unmarried women, AIDS patients, transgender persons and orphan children of COVID-affected families will receive Rs 500, Rs 700 and Rs 900 per month under different categories.