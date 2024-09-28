Odisha Implements Quality Control For Jagannath Temple's Mahaprasad Amid Tirupati Controversy

In response to the recent controversy surrounding laddus at Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati temple, the Odisha government and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) have announced plans to implement a rigorous quality control system for the Mahaprasad served at Puri's renowned Jagannath Temple.



Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan revealed on Friday that this initiative aims to maintain the highest standards of purity for the temple's sacred offerings, with a particular focus on key ingredients like ghee. The decision comes as a proactive measure to prevent any issues similar to those faced by the Tirupati temple.

"We're establishing a comprehensive quality control process to avoid concerns about adulteration or impurities," Harichandan stated. "All ingredients, including ghee, will undergo strict checks before entering the temple kitchen and again during Mahaprasad preparation."

The new system will implement a two-stage inspection process:

1. Initial quality checks on all raw materials before they enter the temple kitchen.

2. Final inspection of the prepared Mahaprasad to ensure it meets purity standards.

Additionally, the minister confirmed plans to deploy food inspectors to oversee the quality control process. The government has also appointed ex-servicemen to monitor operations at the Ananda Bazaar, where prasadam is sold to devotees.

Harichandan reassured devotees that Lord Jagannath's Mahaprasad remains pure and that the state is committed to upholding the temple's traditions. The decision has been well-received by devotees and stakeholders, who believe these regular quality checks will further enhance the reputation of the sacred Mahaprasad.

This move by the Odisha government highlights the importance of maintaining the sanctity of religious offerings and demonstrates a proactive approach to addressing potential concerns in the wake of controversies at other prominent temples.