Odisha pioneer in designing people-centric Millet Mission: CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is pioneer in designing a people-centric Millet Mission with focus on livelihood and nutrition of tribal communities, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said.

Inaugurating a two-day International Convention on Millets here on Thursday, Naveen said, “my government will put all efforts to make Odisha a centre of excellence on millet and contribute to economic growth, well-being and health of the people of Odisha.”

The Chief Minister said his government is investing over Rs 2,500 crore for providing income and livelihood support to millet farmers of the State. The State government had launched Odisha Millets Mission in 2017 with a focus on reviving an ecosystem of the cereal.

For the government, the promotion of millet is about justice and equity to rain-fed farmers of Odisha, Naveen said. The authorities increased the direct benefit incentives for millet farmers and laid out assured procurement of millet, he said. Noting that the United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets, he said Odisha is the first State to organise such an international convention involving all the stakeholders.

The Chief Minister praised the role of Mission Shakti Women Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the millet value chain. Under the brand of Millet Shakti, these SHGs have shown the world how millet-based enterprises can play an important role in improving livelihoods. Naveen hoped that a roadmap for millet for the future would be prepared at the convention.

On this occasion, he awarded Sundargarh, Koraput, Rayagada and Nuapada for best production district in millet. He also felicitated five millet farmers for achieving exceptional success in production.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said millet is cultivated in 177 blocks of the State and Mission Shakti women are leading in farming and processing of the cereal.

After the bumper production, the next big challenge was to market it, he said, adding that Odisha started a procurement regime to buy back millet at a minimum support price. From a mere procurement of about 17,000 quintals in 2018-19, it has now increased to over 6 lakh quintals in just four years.

Officials were directed to include millet in the public distribution system and mid-day meal programme at Anganwadi centres. These steps increased the adaptability of millet as a diet by choice, the minister said, adding, “We are working with many schools, hospitals, health centres and hotels to include millet-based diet in their food.”

Union Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja said Odisha Millets Mission is not just a success in Odisha and India, it has also created a buzz across the globe. Indian Council of Agricultural Research Director General Himansu Pathak said ICAR has developed 125 varieties of 9 millets in the last 5 years and it will provide support for the growth of the cereal.

Food and Agriculture Organisation representative in India, Takayuki Hagiwara, said India and Odisha are champions of millet. It can transform the agricultural landscape of India, he added.