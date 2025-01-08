  • Menu
Odisha plans to set up bird museum, says Pravati

Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Monday said the Od-isha government is planning to set up a bird museum, the first of its kind in the State, to celebrate the annual congregation of avian guests in Chilika Lake. The proposed museum will aim to promote tourism and conservation efforts in the region, she said.

Inaugurating the 5th National Chilika Bird Festival, which will continue until January 12 and coincide with the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event in Bhubanes-war from January 8 to 10, Parida said the government is considering poten-tial sites for the museum, including Chilika, Barkul, and Nalabana.

The Tourism department, in collaboration with the Chilika Development Au-thority (CDA), is preparing a master plan for the project, she added.

Parida, who is also the Tourism Minister, said the State government is keen to showcase Chilika Lake and Nalabana Bird Sanctuary as major tourist at-tractions to Pravasi Bharatiya Divas delegates. Chilika, the largest brackish water lagoon in Asia, spans the districts of Puri, Khurda and Ganjam.

Globally, it is recognised as the second-largest bird lake after Lake Victoria in South Africa. Migratory birds travel to Chilika from Siberia, Russia, Ka-zakhstan, Central and Southeast Asia, Mongolia, America, Ladakh, Tibet, and the Caspian Sea to escape harsh winters.

The Deputy Chief Minister described Chilika’s mild climate and Nalabana’s sheltered environment as ideal for birds, with Mangalajodi near Chilika being a renowned bird haven. “This festival aims to bring global attention to bird tourism in destinations like Chilika, Satkosia, Bhitarkanika and Hirakud,” Parida said.

According to the 2024 bird census, Chilika hosted approximately 11.37 lakh birds representing 187 species. Parida invited bird enthusiasts to visit Chilika, describing it as a “bird heaven.”

