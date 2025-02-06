Odisha seeks Rs 12.59 lakh cr from 16th FC

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has placed a demand of Rs 12.59 lakh crore for the State for the five years (2026-31) before the 16th Finance Commission. The demands were placed before the 16th Finance Commission team led by its chairman Aravind Panagariya at a meeting with the Odisha government team led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi here on Thursday.

Giving breakup of the State’s demand of Rs 12.59 lakh crore, Majhi said Odisha sought Rs 9,88,422 crore as the pre-devolution revenue deficit, Rs 1,10,434 crore towards State specific bodies, Rs 1,00,036 crore towards grant to local bodies, Rs 31,004 crore for SDRF and Rs 29,252 crore towards State Disaster Mitigation Fund. The commission is on a four-day visit to the State.

“Odisha government has also demanded enhancement of the State’s share in Central devolution pool to 50 per cent from the existing 41 per cent,” Majhi told reporters.