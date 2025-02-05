Odisha signs MoU to provide edu resources

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has signed an MoU with a not-for-profit education technology organisation to provide world-class educational resources to students, teachers and schools of the State.

The School and Mass Education department of Odisha signed the pact in the presence of Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja on Monday. The CK-12 Foundation will facilitate free access to content and technology tools like artificial intelligence (AI) that will help students and teachers enhance and experiment with different learning styles, resources and levels of competence.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahuja said AI is transforming governance by enhancing efficiency, decision-making and service delivery. AI-powered tools streamline administrative processes, automate routine tasks and analyse large datasets to provide data-driven insights for policy formulation and implementation.

By integrating AI, schools can foster a data-driven, student-centered environment that enhances overall learning outcomes, promotes efficiency, and prepares students for future technological advancements.

It will also help in bridging educational gaps and provide teachers with resources to enhance their instruction, promoting equity in education across the State, the Chief Secretary said.