Odisha signs pact to protect ‘Mahaseer’ fish

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday signed a pact with the Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) for independent research on the conservation, protection and increased production of the State fish ‘Mahanadi Mahaseer.’ The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed here in presence of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik during the state-level celebrations of World Fisheries Day.

Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar Vashistha said the State will provide Rs 5 crore to CIFA over the next five years to carry out research on the fish species.

CIFA Director Pramoda Kumar Sahoo said the Mahanadi Mahaseer, a sports fish found in high-flowing and cold-water habitats, is facing declining population due to multiple factors. “CIFA will work to produce breeds of the fish and reintroduce them into their natural habitats for conservation and growth,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Mallik said Odisha has immense potential in the fisheries sector, which includes the 574.7 km long coastline, 4.18 lakh hectares of brackish water resources, and 7.12 lakh hectares of freshwater area (rivers, reservoirs, ponds, etc). Mallik launched six infrastructure projects worth Rs 53.61 crore.

In 2024–25, the State achieved a fish production of 11.92 lakh metric tonnes, securing the 4th position at the national level.