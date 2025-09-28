Odisha surging ahead with double-engine govt: PM

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that Odisha is now surging ahead with the strength of the double-engine government to fulfil the resolve of achieving a ‘Viksit Odisha,’ taken by the people of the State during the Assembly polls 18 months ago.

Addressing a massive gathering at Amalipali Ground in Jharsuguda, Modi said, “About one-and-a-half years ago, during the Assembly elections, the people of Odisha took a new pledge to move forward with a new resolution.

“That resolution was for a ‘Viksit Odisha (Developed Odisha)’, and today we are witnessing that the State has begun moving ahead with the momentum of the double-engine government. “Once again today, for the development of Odisha and for the development of the country, projects worth thousands of crores of rupees have been launched.”

Modi also affirmed that Odisha is firmly on the path of progress and assured that the pace of development will accelerate further. “Our government is committed to serving and empowering the poor, and our focus is on delivering basic amenities to the underprivileged, including Dalits, Backward Classes, and tribal communities”, stated the Prime Minister, noting that today’s programme stands as a testament to this commitment.

Expressing his enduring faith in the capabilities and talent of the people of Odisha, the Prime Minister noted that nature has blessed Odisha abundantly. While acknowledging that Odisha has endured decades of poverty, he affirmed that the coming decade will usher in prosperity for its people. To achieve this, the government is bringing major projects to the State.

He announced that the Central Government has recently approved two semiconductor units for Odisha, and a semiconductor park is also set to be established, creditingthe strength and potential of the youth of Odisha.

Modi envisioned a future where the small chip used in phones, televisions, refrigerators, computers, cars, and many other devices will be manufactured in Odisha. With the introduction of GST, the tax was reduced, and under the new GST structure, farmers now save approximatelyrs40,000 on the same tractor. Noting that Odisha is home to a large tribal population, which depends on forest produce for livelihood, the Prime Minister noted that the government has already been working for kendu leaf collectors and has now significantly reduced GST on this item, ensuring better prices for the collectors.