Odisha to enhance e-bus fleet to over 1,000

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday said that the State ranks fifth in the country in green mobility, and the authorities have set an ambitious target to enhance its electric bus fleet to over 1,000 in the coming years.

According to data, 14,329 e-buses are currently in operation across India, of which Delhi has the highest number of vehicles at 3,564, followed by Maharashtra (3,296), Karnataka (2,236), and Uttar Pradesh (850), according to an official statement. Odisha, with 450 such vehicles, is in the fifth position among all States in the adoption of electric buses. Odisha has outpaced the neighbouring States in this field — West Bengal (391), Andhra Pradesh (238), Chhattisgarh (215) and Jharkhand (46), it claimed. The Central government, under various schemes, provides financial assistance to States to roll out e-buses.

Odisha’s Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has been proactive in leveraging this support, while also preparing for an ambitious expansion of services to Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Berhampur and Angul. Currently, e-buses in Odisha primarily serve commuters in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri. With 450 e-buses already on the roads and plans to cross the 1,000 mark in the coming years, the State is rapidly expanding its green mobility ecosystem to make cities cleaner, smarter and more commuter-friendly, a statement said. To ensure seamless operations, charging stations are being set up at depots and terminals, while smart ticketing systems—including QR-based payments, National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) and app-enabled booking—are being introduced, it said.

Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said, “Odisha’s rapid strides in e-mobility reflect our commitment to both the environment and the people. The expansion of e-buses is not just about technology—it is about providing dignified, affordable and eco-friendly travel to every citizen.”