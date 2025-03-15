Odisha to introduce Integrated Teacher Education Prog

Bhubaneswar : The Odisha Higher Education department will soon introduce the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in the eight teacher training institutes (B.Ed. colleges) of the State. The teacher training institutes on Thursday signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with their nearest Government Degree colleges for the implementation of the ITEP in future.

As per a statement issued by the Higher Education department, the ITEP will be introduced in these eight teacher training institutions in accordance with the regulations of National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) in near future.

The department also expressed the hope that this initiative will enable teacher training institutes to adopt a multidisciplinary approach. “With the implementation of ITEP, students can complete their B.Ed. degree in a four-year course after Class 12. Previously, students had to complete a three-year undergraduate degree followed by a two-year B.Ed. programme, requiring a total of five years. However, with ITEP, students can directly enroll in the integrated programme and complete the course infour years. This initiative aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and aims to strengthen the education system in the State,” informed the department.

This apart, the Higher Education department has also allocated Rs 168 crore to enhance the infrastructure of 189 private degree colleges in the State.

This financial support will be used for the construction of additional classrooms, laboratories, canteens, libraries, common rooms, multipurpose halls, administrative and academic buildings.

Speaking on the occasion, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said, “Our goal is to strengthen the foundation and infrastructure of the colleges and provide quality education to the students.

The ITEP will allow students to complete their B.Ed. course within four years after Class 12. Additionally, the financial allocation of Rs 168 crore will significantly contribute to the overall development of private colleges and ensure quality education for the students.”