Live
- Indonesia arrests 103 foreigners linked to cybercrime in Bali
- Shafali Varma, Smriti Mandhana power India-W to record-breaking score vs South Africa on Day 1
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ producers emphasize love for cinema
- Palabhishekam for KCR Khammam.. Sitarama project trial run success
- Thousands join rally opposing division of Manipur
- Suriya’s‘Kanguva’announces release date; set to clash with Rajini’s ‘Vettaiyan’
- Coal auction should be stopped Protest under CPM Bhadrachalam Town Committee
- 7.2 magnitude quake jolts Peru
- Sensex, Nifty snap four-day winning streak amid profit booking in financial stocks
- Iranian nationals in Syria cast vote in Presidential election
Just In
Odisha to set up lab to promote tribal culture
The Odisha government-run Academy of Tribal Languages and Culture (ATLC) has decided to set up an academic centre and language laboratory dedicated to the development of tribal languages and culture.
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government-run Academy of Tribal Languages and Culture (ATLC) has decided to set up an academic centre and language laboratory dedicated to the development of tribal languages and culture.
The ST and SC Development Minister, Nityananda Gond, has directed the setting up of the new academic centre and language laboratory as part of the department’s 100-day plan, an official statement on Friday said.
The centre will act as a multipurpose venue for meetings, conferences, shows and exhibitions of tribal art and culture. The centre and language laboratory will come up at Gothapatna on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, near the proposed Adivasi Bhawan.
The ATLC, a premier autonomous institution under the ST, SC Development Department, was previously known as the Academy of Tribal Dialects and Culture (ATDC).