Odisha to set up lab to promote tribal culture

The Odisha government-run Academy of Tribal Languages and Culture (ATLC) has decided to set up an academic centre and language laboratory dedicated to the development of tribal languages and culture.

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government-run Academy of Tribal Languages and Culture (ATLC) has decided to set up an academic centre and language laboratory dedicated to the development of tribal languages and culture.

The ST and SC Development Minister, Nityananda Gond, has directed the setting up of the new academic centre and language laboratory as part of the department’s 100-day plan, an official statement on Friday said.

The centre will act as a multipurpose venue for meetings, conferences, shows and exhibitions of tribal art and culture. The centre and language laboratory will come up at Gothapatna on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, near the proposed Adivasi Bhawan.

The ATLC, a premier autonomous institution under the ST, SC Development Department, was previously known as the Academy of Tribal Dialects and Culture (ATDC).

