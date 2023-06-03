Odisha Train Accident: PM Expresses Grief. Calls incident as Heart Breaking

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talking to the media after visiting the injured in the hospital said that it was a heartbreaking incident. He said Government will extend all necessary help to the families of the dead. He said it is a very serious issue and a through probe has been ordered into the cause of the accident.

He thanked the Odisha government officials for pressing all their resources into service to take up operation rescue. He also thanked the people for joining the rescue operations, particularly the youth who went out of the way and helped the rescue teams throughout the night and also donated blood to save many lives.

He said the guilty will not be spared and highest punishment would be given to them.

He said he was at a loss of words to express his sorrow. Modi said efforts are on to restore the track and hoped that the train services would soon be restored.

Modi said he visited the site and hospital and spoke to the injured. We cannot bring back who lost lives. I express my deepest condolences and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured, he added.

The PM said one needs to learn several lessons from this accident and need to take corrective measures. He said the infrastructure too was badly damaged.