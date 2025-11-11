Odisha: Voting underway for Nuapada Assembly bypoll

The voting for the Nuapada Assembly constituency is underway at 358 polling booths, including 47 sensitive booths, in the district amid tight security.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the constituency has recorded 14.99 per cent voter turnout till 9 a.m.

Earlier, mock polls were completed at all 358 polling stations across the Nuapada Assembly Constituency.

Following the detection of minor technical defects during the mock poll, three Ballot Units (BUs) and three Control Units (CUs) were immediately replaced.

Similarly, an EVM-related issue reported at a booth at Mongarapali under the Khariar Road segment was immediately resolved by the officials.

The voting is continuing smoothly and without any reports of disturbances till now. It will continue till 5 p.m. at all booths, except the 47 sensitive and eight highly sensitive booths in Maoist-hit areas, where the voting will end at 4 p.m.

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha, informed that the polling process is being continuously monitored from the State Headquarters to ensure free, fair, and transparent bye-election in Nuapada.

Meanwhile, the CEO has suspended a presiding officer deployed at the polling station, Kuliabandha, in Nuapada district for violating the secrecy of voting.

Notably, over 2.53 lakh voters in the Nuapada Assembly constituency are likely to vote to decide the fate of 14 candidates in the fray.

The list of candidates includes BJP's nominee Jay Dholakia, opposition BJD and Congress Candidates Snehangini Chhuria and Ghasiram Majhi, respectively.

Notably, for the smooth conduct of the election, as many as 14 companies of Central Armed Police Forces, five platoons of Odisha State Armed Police and reserve police force, 35 mobile patrolling parties, 18 flying squads, 18 Static Surveillance Teams, along with district police officers and personnel, will be deployed in Nuapada for the bypoll.

The bye-election was necessitated following the death of four-time MLA and senior BJD leader Rajendra Dholakia in September.