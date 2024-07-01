OF WAYWARD MPs AND SILENT MICS!

Hyderabad: As was expected, the stormy first session of the 18th Lok Sabha commenced in the last week. The Lok Sabha also got in Rahul Gandhi, a Congress leader, the Leader of the Opposition. For Gandhi, it is certainly a matter to be proud of, because a public post has been bestowed upon him after a long wait.

The Parliament is considered as the temple of our democracy which also enjoys a coveted distinction of being the largest democracy in the world! However, with this distinction also comes a huge responsibility. The responsibility of being the role-model for other democracies. And unfortunately, we have not been able to discharge this responsibility. In fact, year after year, our Parliament has witnessed visible devaluation of the high democratic values.

Today, our Parliament hosts, besides others, legitimately elected at least two known terrorists, a son of a killer of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and one open supporter of Palestine! The terrorists have been elected thanks to the support of Khalistanis, a banned outfit. One of Indira Gandhi 's killers Beant Singh 's son, Satvinder Singh Khalsa has a solid backing of the Sikh community which considers him as a religious icon who avenged the crime of Operation Blue Star in which under Indira Gandhi's orders the Golden temple of Amritsar was stormed by the army to flush out armed supporters of Khalistani leader, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Beant Singh is worshipped as a saviour of Sikh religion! That is why, his father and widow were also earlier elected as Members of the Parliament after some years of his hanging.

Now compare this scenario with the repeated election victories of Asaduddin Owaisi from Hyderabad or cricketer Yousuf Pathan 's election from West Bengal. Pathan is a native of Gujarat and has never in his life has resided in West Bengal. Still, he got elected from that distant land. Yet again, take the case of Rahul Gandhi who has also been returned to the Parliament from Wayanad in Kerala besides Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. The reason is the huge vote bank of Muslims. They voted in one voice for the candidates whom they consider as the protectors of their faith. That is why the chanting of Allahu Akbar by Owaisi after taking oath as a member of the Lok Sabha.

To put it simply, while Sanatanis or Hindus despite their awe-inspiring majority, are by and large, secular in the true sense of the word, other religious leaders have no qualms in being called as the leaders representing their respective faiths. The latter, therefore, have their agenda very clear: religion first, everything next. Besides, there have been the members owing allegiance to splinter caste groups or political entities who thrive on foreign funds. All these elements have only one common agenda: to defame Indian democracy, to defame Indian democratic institutions and to belittle India's scientific, technological, economic and educational achievements in the comity of world.

That is the crux of the persisting menace of unruly behaviour of such groups in the Parliament. It is not that the wayward members do not know the provisions under Chapter XXVII of the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha which clearly outline Do's and Don'ts for the MPs. Yet, they repeatedly indulge in ugly behaviour in the parliament just to invite strict action from the Chair. And if and when the Chair is constrained to initiate harsh action such as removal of unruly members from the House by Marshals or their suspension, then a hue and cry is raised that the Chair has been biased against them and not allowing them to use the freedom of expression!

Indeed, it is high time that the global supporters of Hindu Rashtra theory who recently had a week-long deliberations in Goa under the aegis of the Hindu Jan Jagruti Samiti must have given a serious thought to such an alarming situation and planned to convince or even coerce the ruling dispensation to take a bold historic step and declare India, that is Bharat officially a Hindu Rashtra to silence anti-Hindu forces who under the garb of elected public representatives eat up the very social fabric of our great country. Switching off their mics in Lok Sabha, if true, should be seen as just a beginning in this direction.

SC ON TRANSFER OF CHEQUE BOUNCE CASE

The vacation bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice Rajesh Bindal of the Supreme Court on June 24 observed that the transfer of a case for the offence of dishonour of cheque U/s.138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 cannot be sought at the instance of the accused.

MALDIVES MINISTER BOOKED FOR BLACK MAGIC ON PRESIDENT!

It sounds unbelievable but it is true. The police of Maldives has registered a criminal case for the alleged offence of practising black magic on the President Mohamed Muizzu against a woman minister of state, Fathima Shamnaz Ali Saleem and two others. All the accused have been arrested.

STATE IS TO OBEY THE

LAW: JHARKHAND HC

In crass violation of the law the state government authorities demolished a structure owned by a private party. A single bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi of the Jharkhand High Court ordered the state government to pay a sum of Rs 5 lakhs as compensation for the illegal demolition of a privately owned structure encompassing five shops. The court also directed the state to pay Rs 25,000 as solatium for the mental anguish and suffering endured by the shop owner on account of the state 's arbitrary and high -handed actions.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi in his judgement in a case titled, Rajendra Prasad Sahu @ Rajendra Prasad Shaundik Vs. State of Jharkhand and Others delivered on June 27 observed: " the action of the authority was illegal and violative of all principles of rule of law.... Such action of the authority must be deprecated."

TELANGANA HC GIVES A CLEAN CHIT TO CM REVANTH REDDY

Stating that it would be preposterous to assume that a Chief Minister will personally post each and every sundry tweet on his Twitter handle (now X handle), a single bench of Justice B Vijaysen Reddy recently dismissed a Writ Petition filed by six boarders of the Osmania University hostel. However, the court granted them liberty to follow any other legal remedies available.

The hostel students were agitating against lack of water and electricity. Following this the hostel warden had issued a notice declaring the closure of hostels during the vacation month of May citing the water and electricity problems. This led to a political blame game. The petitioners in the Writ Petition alleged that they had complained against the authorities including the Chief Minister (R.6).

During the course of hearing the court observed that it was preposterous to assume that the chief minister would post tweets pertaining to such trivial matters.

GUJARAT COPS

ARREST A LOOT ACCUSED AFTER 43 YEARS !

Ramesh Fatu @ Ramesh Fatubhai Valvi, an wanted absconding accused in a petrol pump dacoity and loot case at Alamgir near Vadodara in 1981 was successfully nabbed by the Gujarat police at Nandurbar, Maharashtra recently. After committing the offence along with other gang members and looting Rs. 9,000 from the cashier of petrol pump, all the gang members tried to escape. However, they were caught and lodged in prison. Subsequently, Ramesh obtained parole and jumped it. At the time of committing the offence, Ramesh was just 25 years old. Today, he is 68.