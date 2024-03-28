  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Offensive Remarks Against Women: EC notices to Dilip Ghosh, Supriya Shrinate

Offensive Remarks Against Women: EC notices to Dilip Ghosh, Supriya Shrinate
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday slapped show-cause notices on BJP leader Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for their...

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday slapped show-cause notices on BJP leader Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for their offensive remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kangana Ranaut respectively. Ranaut has been fielded by the BJP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat for the parliamentary elections.

Their remarks were "undignified and in bad taste", the Election Commission (EC) said. The poll panel said that prima facie, the two remarks were violative of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and its advisory to political parties to maintain dignity during electioneering.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X