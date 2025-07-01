Old woman dies as house collapses amid heavy rains

Muzaffarnagar: An 80-year-old woman died in Muzaffarnagar district on Monday after her house collapsed during heavy rains, even as authorities sounded an alert as the Ganga river approached the danger mark at the Bijnor barrage, officials said. Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nikita Sharma told PTI that several houses collapsed in different parts of the district during the downpour.

The deceased has been identified as Bharto from Chapra village under Sadar tehsil.

Sharma added that due financial assistance will beprovided to the deceased’s family. Revenue officials have been dispatched to assess the extent of damage to property caused by the rains in the district, she added.

Meanwhile, flood outposts have been put on high alert as the water level in the Ganga continues to rise.

Residents of around a dozen low-lying villages near the river have been advised not to go near the banks as a precautionary measure.

Jansath SDM Jayendra Singh said that villagers in areas such as Jivanpura, Rampur, Ulluwala, Hansawala, Ahmadwala, Lalpur and Faridpur have been alerted due to the rising levels of Ganga and Solani rivers in Jansath tehsil.