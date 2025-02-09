Olympics 2036 to promote traditional sports

Mahakumbh Nagar: India is making continuous efforts to elevate its traditional sports to the international level. The Olympic Games, slated to be held in India in 2036, will provide a significant platform for this endeavor.

Former Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, who attended the ongoing Khel Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, emphasized the government's commitment to promoting indigenous sports. Accompanying him was the veteran footballer Baichung Bhutia, who also expressed his support for the initiative.

On the third day of the seven-day Khel Mahakumbh, competitions featuring India's traditional games were held. Anurag Thakur, present as the chief guest, highlighted the importance of taking these sports to the global stage. He lauded the efforts of Krida Bharati and TYC in this direction, stating that the Modi government is prioritizing the promotion of traditional games such as Kabaddi, Kalaripayattu, Mallakhamb, and Kho-Kho. "This initiative will showcase the strength of our games to the world.

Steps must be taken in this direction well before the 2036 Olympics. Under Modi's leadership, the promotion of our indigenous games is progressing at a rapid pace," he remarked.

Baichung Bhutia, the idol of millions of aspiring athletes, praised the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government in promoting sports. He was the chief guest in the first session of Khel Mahakumbh in Sector 10 of Mahakumbh. Encouraging young players, Bhutia said, "Yogi Adityanath's efforts for football are commendable. If Uttar Pradesh progresses, India will progress. Hosting the 2036 Olympics will be a significant milestone for Indian sports." He also emphasized the importance of collaboration between state and national governments and organizations like the Dream Sports Foundation to achieve this goal.

The third day of Khel Mahakumbh was dedicated to the traditional sports of India. The highlight of the day was the Kabaddi final, which saw a fierce competition between Haryana and Kashi Province, with Haryana emerging victorious. Throughout the day, young athletes from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, and other states showcased their skills in ancient Indian sports like Mallakhamb.

Traditional games such as Kho-Kho, Kalaripayattu, and archery captivated the audience, while wrestling and archery matches drew significant attention.

The final of Mallakhamb is scheduled to be held on Sunday. Khel Mahakumbh 2025, a grand week-long sporting event, is being held from February 6 to 13 in Sector 10, Mela Kshetra, Prayagraj. Athletes from across India are participating in various traditional sports, making this event a vital platform for promoting indigenous games and nurturing young talent.