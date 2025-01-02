Omar Abdullah Calls For Restoration Of Jammu And Kashmir's Statehood

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday reiterated his hope that the Union Territory's statehood would soon be restored, citing the central government’s earlier commitment. Speaking at a press conference, Abdullah emphasized that the current Union Territory status should only be a temporary phase.

“We believe J&K being a Union Territory is a transitional phase, and we expect the Centre to honor its promise of restoring statehood promptly,” Abdullah stated. He also referred to a Supreme Court verdict from a year ago, which urged the central government to expedite the process. “One year should suffice for this ‘as soon as possible,’” he added.

Reflecting on the transition to governing a Union Territory, Abdullah acknowledged initial challenges but described the experience as smoother than anticipated. “It took time to adapt to governing as a UT, but it was less challenging than expected. However, there is a stark contrast between this administration and the state government I previously led,” he remarked.

Reaffirming his party’s pre-election commitments, Abdullah noted progress on some promises while acknowledging the need for systemic changes to address others. “We remain committed to the promises that earned us the people’s mandate,” he assured.

This marks the first elected assembly in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Assembly elections held in September 2024, conducted in three phases, paved the way for Abdullah’s government to assume office.