Live
- Collector Jitesh Patil examined the performance of agriculture drones
- Weather agency warns of landslide risk in Japan
- India's CAD declines to 0.7 per cent of GDP as economy gets stronger
- Hyundai Motor's labour union in S.Korea votes in favour of strike as wage talks collapse
- Iran, Bahrain agree to begin talks on bilateral ties resumption
- Britannia's Kolkata unit may be heading for closure, all permanent staff given VRS
- AP govt. holds Meeting with Construction Companies over capital Amaravati
- From election to performance -- Understanding the role of Speaker in the Lok Sabha
- South Korean President Yoon visits site of battery plant fire that killed 22
- UP govt to speed up 'spiritual circuit' development with tourist site survey
Just In
Omar Abdullah demands release of Engineer Rashid
Former J&K Chief Minister and Vice President of National Conference (NC) Omar Abdullah on Monday demanded the release of detained Lok Sabha member...
Former J&K Chief Minister and Vice President of National Conference (NC) Omar Abdullah on Monday demanded the release of detained Lok Sabha member elect, Engineer Rashid.
Engineer Rashid defeated Omar Abdullah from north Kashmir Baramulla constituency by over 2 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha elections.
Engineer Rashid has been lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since 2019 when he was arrested by the NIA in a terror funding case.
Omar said on his X-post page today, “I congratulate all the Members of Parliament who are taking their oaths today, including those representing the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This is a momentous occasion for our democracy.”
He said that it is important to acknowledge that while the people of North Kashmir have elected Engineer Rashid and he should be given the opportunity to take his oath and represent his constituents.
“It is equally important to recognise the injustice faced by those imprisoned, who are unable or unwilling to participate in elections,” the former Chief Minister said.
He said that NC Members of Parliament will vociferously demand justice for all prisoners, including Engineer Rashid.
“We will also demand the immediate transfer of these prisoners held in jails outside J&K back to jails in Kashmir, pending their release. One of our main demands will be a broader amnesty for all individuals detained after August 5, 2019,” the former Chief Minister said.
The NC has two Lok Sabha members, Mian Altaf Ahmad from Anantnag-Rajouri and Syed Ruhullah Mehdi from Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency in the 18th Lok Sabha.
Engineer Rashid has filed an interim bail application in a Patiala House court which will come up for hearing on July 1.