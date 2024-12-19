Omar Abdullah Meets Amit Shah, Reiterates Demand For J&K Statehood

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held a pivotal meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, focusing on governance and the broader situation in the region, particularly the restoration of statehood.

Speaking after the meeting, Abdullah expressed optimism about progress on this critical issue. "Efforts are ongoing to address Kashmir's situation, including restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. These steps are vital for the welfare of the region's people," he stated.

This marked Abdullah's second meeting with Shah since taking office as Chief Minister of the Union Territory, following his party’s decisive victory in the October elections. The National Conference leader has consistently advocated for reversing the August 2019 reorganization that downgraded Jammu and Kashmir from statehood to a Union Territory.

When questioned about the Transaction of Business Rules (TBR), Abdullah clarified, “This is a matter for Jammu and Kashmir’s elected government. The TBR will be decided by the Cabinet and then sent to the Lieutenant Governor for approval.”

During the 18th Annual Tourism Summit 2024, organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Abdullah reaffirmed his commitment to statehood. "J&K is currently a UT, but statehood is the next step. There are many issues I need to discuss with the Home Minister, given his significant role in the region," he stated.

Abdullah's previous meeting with Shah on October 23, shortly after taking office, was initially seen as a courtesy call. However, he used the opportunity to brief the minister on the region's situation and emphasize the importance of statehood restoration.

Highlighting the steps already taken, including delimitation and elections, Abdullah reiterated, “We’ve had delimitation and elections. Now, it’s time for statehood to follow.”