Omar Abdullah questions logic behind seeking special session of Parliament

Jammu: Former J&K chief minister and vice president of National Conference (NC), Omar Abdullah on Wednesday questioned the central government’s decision to call for a special session of the Parliament for introducing the women’s reservation bill.

Addressing a press conference here today, Omar said, “I don’t understand the reason for calling a special session of the Parliament to table the women’s reservation bill.

“After reading the draft of the bill it is clear that the reservations will come into force after the delimitation process is completed.

“This is likely to take even 10 years. Where was the emergency to seek a special session to table the bill. It could have been tabled in the winter session.”

He said his party cannot declare unilateral support to the bill as it has gaps and is flawed.

“Yes, we can sit together to remove the flaws in the bill,” he said.

Answering a question about dialogue with Pakistan, Omar said, “Here I am reminded of a speech made by late Atal Bihari Vajpayee who said that we can change our friends, but not our neighbours.

“Dialogue is the basic necessity to resolve issues. But, the greater responsibility of making a conducive atmosphere for the dialogue lies with Pakistan.

“If incidents like Rajouri, Kokernag and the attack in Srinagar continue to happen then how can any dialogue be held between India and Pakistan”, he wondered.

Asked about where from he would contest the next assembly election in J&K, he said, “I will answer this question once these elections are announced”.