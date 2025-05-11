Omar Abdullah welcomes ceasefire

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan saying it was better late than never. "I welcome from the depths of my heart the announcement made by Government of India spokesperson about restoration of ceasefire between India and Pakistan," Abdullah told reporters at his residence. "Better late than never but had this ceasefire come two or three days earlier, perhaps the bloodshed we saw and the precious lives we lost, would have been safe," he added. Abdullah said the DGMO of Pakistan called his Indian counterpart and they agreed to establish ceasefire again in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere.