Omicron tally rises to 422

New Delhi: As many as 422 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in India thus far, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday, adding that 6,987 more people tested positive for the coronavirus disease, pushing the national caseload to 34,786,802.

According to the official data, as shared by the Health ministry, Maharashtra (108) has reported the highest number of Omicron infections in the country, followed by Delhi (79), Gujarat (43), Telangana (41), Kerala (38), Tamil Nadu (34), Karnataka (31) and Rajasthan (22).

Overall, patients of this fresh coronavirus variant have been detected across 13 States and four Union Territories (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Chandigarh and Ladakh).

Of these 422 patients, 130 have been discharged after testing negative, the data also showed. Meanwhile, as per the latest figures, the nationwide count of active Covid-19 infections is at 76,766, a fall of 266 cases from the day before.

